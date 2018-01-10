PM to make a special statement in parliament

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will make a special statement in parliament on Wednesday. Accordingly, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has called a special session of parliament today at 10:30 a.m.

At the party leaders meeting held yesterday the Presidential Commission report on the Central Bank bond issue and the debate on the report had been discussed.

The Speaker, Karu Jayasuriya has said that all members of will receive a copy of the 1200-page report of the Presidential Commission that was handed over to the President Maithripala Sirisena on 27 December.

However, the party leaders have said that they need time to study the report and therefore, no decision has been taken on the debate to be held tomorrow on the bond issue, parliamentary sources said.

As such, the Prime Minister will make a special statement at tomorrow’s parliamentary session, Leader of the House said.