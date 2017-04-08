PM to leave Japan

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, accompanied by his wife, Maithree, will be visiting Japan from April 10 to 16..

During the visit, the Prime Minister will have talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, followed by several other engagements.

Minister of Special Assignments Dr Sarath Amunugama, Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickreme, Parliamentarian Prof. Ashu Marasinghe, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Athaudahetti and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sandra Perera will join the PM.