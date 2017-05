Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Maithree Wickremesinghe will be leaving for China tomorrow (13) to attend the One Belt, One Road summit in Beijing.

Leaders of 30 countries will be taking part in the high-level round table discussions that will be conducted at the summit.

The forum will pay special attention to the benefits that can be derived by countries through President of China Xi Jing Ping’s Belt and Road.