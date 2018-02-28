PM to launch Invest Sri Lanka Forum in Singapore

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to visit Singapore this week, in a bid to attract investments, close on the heels of the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

He was expected to arrive in Singapore tomorrow and deliver the key note address at the first ” Invest Sri Lanka Forum” for this year, at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday,financial sources said.

The forum is organised by the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Singapore-Lanka Business Association.

The listed Sri Lankan companies participating are John Keells Holdings,National Development Bank, Commercial Bank, Dialog Axiata, Hatton National Bank, Hemas, Sampath Bank, DFCC, Access Engineering, Tokyo Cement, Seylan, Lion Brewery, Softlogic, Sunshine Holdings and Walkers CML.

The others scheduled to speak at the Forum are Central Bank Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy, Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner in Singapore Nimal Weeraratne, CSE Chairman Ray Abeywardena, CEO Rajeeva Bandaranaike, SEC Director General Vajira Wijegunawardane, Aberdeen Standard Investments Managing Director Hugh Young, CGEC Port City Colombo Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Liang Thow Ming, Kuok (Singapore) Ltd. Chairman Kuok Khoon Ean, DBS Group Research MD and Chief Economist Taimur Baig, Softlogic Holdings Head of Investments Niloo Jayatilake and Singapore Sri Lanka Business Association President Angelo Perera.