PM thanks Bond Commission for 10 months of exceptional service

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe issued a communiqué thanking the Presidential Commission of Inquiry for the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank for 10 months of exceptional service and the provision of unbiased recommendations.

He further stated that both the recommendations of the Bond Commission and the report of the COPE committee have been handed over to the Attorney General by the President.

The Prime Minister made a request from the Attorney General to take legal action against all parties involved in manipulating the issuance of Central Bank bonds in December 2016.

Accordingly the Prime Minister in 2016, and the President now in 2018, has given the Attorney General authority to take legal action against the perpetrators involved in the bond scandal.