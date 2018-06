Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has told UNP parliamentary group members not to respond to President Maithripala Sirisena’s criticism of the party, at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute (SLFI) on Wednesday.

Wickremesinghe issued the directive in the wake of the Working Committee urging the party leader to respond to President Sirisena’s attack. The UNP Working Committee met at Sirikotha yesterday.