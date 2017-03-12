PM suggests government to follow ancient king’s path to develop a competitive economy

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister says the country should follow the ancient King Parakramabahu's path and embark on a journey to become a great nation.

Speaking at the 18th Anniversary celebration of the Young Lankan Enterprise Board today, the Prime Minister pointed out that it was King Parakramabahu who imparted the concept of competitiveness in the export economy to Sri Lanka and it was during his reign that the country achieved maximum export economy.

It is recorded in history that the great King of Polonnaruwa era had maintained extensive trade relations with China and countries in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister said the King understood the value of spices and as such the cultivation of spices was undertaken in that era. It was also during his rule that grains and black gold were exported. One was exported to Asia and other to Arab countries and Europe. It was from there that funds came and as such it was Parakramabahu who imparted competitiveness to the country the Prime Minister said. "What Sri Lanka should do now was to follow his example," he added.

The Prime Minister, noting that King Parakramabahu advised to use every drop of rain for agriculture without letting go to the sea to increase the production, said similarly following his path "we can increase production, hence competitiveness and the opportunity to capture global markets."

Expressing his views, the Prime Minister said that the previous administration called for an early Presidential election in 2015, two years before it was due to overcome the heavy debt the government was under at the time. He said the government has given priority to pay off the debt until 2026.