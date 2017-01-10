PM sees Chinese investment crucial for southern development

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told the parliament on Monday that the Chinese investment in southern Sri Lanka is crucial for the country's development. Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka is thankful to Chinese leaders for agreeing to invest in the southern Hambantota area.

China funded the construction of a port and an airport in Hambantota and over the weekend the Chinese government launched an economic development zone in the southern area.

The prime minister told the parliament that apart from China, Sri Lanka was negotiating with other countries to invest in the new industrial zone.

He said negotiations were underway with the U.S. and Arab companies to construct oil refineries in the area.