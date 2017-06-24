PM seeks plans to attract more tourists next three years

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is seeking plans to attract more tourists to the island in the next three years.

The Prime Minister held a meeting on Friday with The Tourism Task Force at the Temple Trees to discuss measures need to be taken to bring in more tourism revenues.

During the meeting, the Premier has advised the committee members to present the proposed plan in attracting more tourists in the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 within the next three weeks.

The Prime Minister has further advised the Task Force to expedite the process of adopting the relevant structural changes required in addressing the issues of the people and entrepreneurs engaged in the tourism industry.

Sri Lanka Tourism has targeted 2.5 million tourist arrivals for this year.