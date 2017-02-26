PM seeks international assistance to create a stable economy

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the country requires international assistance in order to create a stable economy and the government has engaged in discussions with the global lending agencies.

"We require international assistance in order to create a stable economy. With this in mind, we have held discussions with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund," the Premier said in a Facebook post.

Speaking during the opening of UNP electoral office in Akmeemana Saturday, the Prime Minister said the country needs over 4 trillion rupees to pay the huge debt taken by the previous government. He said that amount would be paid under the present government's proper management of economy.

The Premier said that during the previous regime there was no development in terms of constructing factories, hotels, etc. and the country which was in a state of despair, is now fast developing.

"We in turn, have initiated the development process by taking steps to establish a strong and sustainable economy, setting up factories and creating more jobs in the process," the Premier said.

"The government wants to bring investors and provide jobs to the youth. We do not want to take commissions and fill the pockets," he said

The Prime Minister, asserting that the government will be there until 2020 with President Maithripala Sirisena, said the political movement has to be taken forward against disruptions and requested UNP members to support.