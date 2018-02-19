PM says will step down only if lost by a no-confidence vote

Prime Minister and the leader of the United National Party, Ranil Wickremesinghe has told President Maithripala Sirisena that he will not resign from the Prime Minister post unless he lost in a no-confidence motion passed in parliament.

This was stated during a special discussion held with the President at the Presidential Secretariat this evening, Sinhala daily Lankadeepa reported.

General Secretary of the UNP, Minister Kabir Hashim also has told the President that the party’s intention is to continue to the good governance unity government and the party has no intention to change the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday asserted that he will continue to hold the Premiership according to the Constitution and the current unity government would continue.

Legal experts have pointed out that the President at his discretion cannot remove the Prime Minister under any circumstances according to the 19th Amendment of the Constitution.