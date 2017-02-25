PM says local investments are not sufficient to ensure development

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says local investments are not sufficient to ensure development in the country and foreign direct investment and exports are needed.

The Prime Minister made this statement at the launch of the 2017/2026 action plan for the rubber industry held at the Temple Trees on Thursday.

"Priority is investment, local investment is not enough. We need foreign direct investment and exports," the Premier said.

He said the agricultural changes in the rural sector will take a longer time and the government is looking at tea and rubber sectors to increase the exports.