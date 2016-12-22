PM orders to cancel selling 13 million Bank of Ceylon held Seylan Bank shares

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered immediately to cancel the transaction of trading 13 million shares of Seylan Bank that were held by the Bank of Ceylon, a government-owned, major commercial bank in Sri Lanka.

The state-owned Bank of Ceylon has divested its 7.5 percent stake or 13 million shares in Seylan Bank at a share price of Rs. 100 for Rs. 1.32 billion to a foreign fund.

The transaction has reportedly taken place without the permission of the government.

The Prime Minister has noted that state property cannot be sold arbitrarily without approval from the government.

The Premier has also ordered Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) to conduct an inquiry into the transaction, state TV reported.