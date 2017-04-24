PM meets with the victims of Meethotamulla disaster

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday met with the victims of the Meethotamulla garbage dump collapse at Temple Trees and discussed the problems they are facing currently.

The affected people had an opportunity for an open discussion with the Prime Minister at the meeting. The people conveyed their grievances to the Prime Minister during the discussion.

He said the government will pay the full value of the houses destroyed in the disaster. He said the government will take steps to make a payment to those who were living on rent in the area.

The Premier joined by the relevant authorities enlightened the victims about the measures taken by the government to address their issues and provide relief such as provision of housing for the people who are willing to evacuate, a payment of Rs. 50,000 until the damages are assessed and cancelling of their loans by the National Housing Development Authority.

The Prime Minister instructed the people and the officials to take land issues and title issues on Wednesday and Thursday respectively at the Divisional Secretariat.

The Prime Minister said measures based on the alternatives and proposals presented to the government should be taken to minimize the people's problems as much as possible this week and solutions will be found to the other problems regarding waste disposal in the second round.