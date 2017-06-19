PM looks into a sustainable program to remove solid waste

Prime Minster Ranil Wickremesinghe says he is looking into implementing a sustainable program to remove solid waste from the capital city of Colombo.

The Premier said he personally looked into ways and means for systematically managing solid waste in Colombo after he received information on the problem in the last few days.

Taking to social media Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said a sustainable program must be developed in order to manage waste disposal in Colombo.

He said necessary directives have been issued to relevant officials to manage the disposal of solid waste in Colombo as soon as possible.

The Premier said he believes a solution to this issue can be arrived at within the next 24 hours.