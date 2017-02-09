PM launches Swashakthi loan scheme to help the SME entrepreneurs

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Wednesday launched a loan scheme to help the small and medium scale entrepreneurs to start self-employments and industries to strengthen the village economy.

Addressing the event held at the Temple Trees today, the Prime Minister said the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs has introduced the Swashakthi national loan scheme to strengthen the economy in each electorate of the country.

"The idea behind the "Swashakthi national Loan Scheme" is to take 25,000 ideas, and create 25,000 businesses, thus strengthening the villages of Sri Lanka," the Prime Minister said.

Under the loan scheme small and medium scale entrepreneurs can get a loan up to a maximum of Rs. 250,000 with a low interest rate of 5.5 percent. About 25,000 individuals will benefit from the loan scheme to support the government's initiative to create one million employment opportunities.

Speaking at the event Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy said the initiative will contribute towards development and employment generation.

The scheme fills the need for a government led support mechanism to address financial, technical, marketing, and entrepreneurship needs, especially of youth and young graduates, women and differently abled people at grassroots level, the Governor said.

Swashakthi is a credit plus scheme that offers a package of support which supplements the access to financing, according to the Central Bank Chief.

He said the government departments have been mobilized to deliver the plus dimension of the credit scheme. In addition, Swashakthi will contribute to a broader policy of objectives, particularly, the one relation to the creation of one million new jobs.

The scheme would establish over 25,000 new businesses throughout the country creating at least 75 businesses in each electorate, the governor added.

The Governor said at present, the Central Bank on behalf of the government operates a number of loan schemes to provide concessional financing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to eradicate poverty and promote balanced economic growth through enhanced financial inclusion in the country.