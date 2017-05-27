PM instructs tri forces and police to provide relief o flood affected people

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he has received a full report on the present climate situation and relevant institutions have informed him that the emergency situation will continue.

The people, especially living in the low-lying areas and near the rivers are in danger and have been asked to evacuate.

All government departments, agencies and the district offices have been informed of the situation in the country and necessary funds have already been issued to those institutions to provide relief to the affected people, the Premier said.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said he has ordered the tri forces to take appropriate steps immediately for the supply of relief and to meet other requirements of people affected by floods and torrential rains.

The Prime Minister said in a disaster like this cooperation of civil organizations, media institutions and social media with the government is essential and therefore the government expects full cooperation to carryout relief operations.

Earlier on Friday, the Prime Minister convened a meeting with the relevant Heads of Departments and District Secretaries. He instructed the officials to take every possible measure to minimize damage and face the emergency situation. He also instructed the Finance Ministry to allocate the required funds.