PM instructs to implement recommendations in the interim report on floods and landslides disaster

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed his Secretary to implement the recommendations of the interim report on the damages caused by the deadly floods and landslides in the country, state media reported.

The Premier has instructed the Prime Minister’s secretary to initiate discussions with international funding agencies to secure additional funds for the implementation of interim report recommendations.

Prime Minister has ordered the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and National Policy and Economic Affairs ministry, the formulation of a full report with the objective of reviving the economic activities of the people who were affected by the disaster, Prime Minister’s office said yesterday in a statement.

The interim report was handed over to the Prime Minister’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake yesterday. Ekanayake apprised the summary of the interim report and its recommendations to the Prime Minister over the phone.

A committee headed by National Policy and Economic Affairs Ministry Secretary has been appointed to revive economic activities of the flood hit people, on the instructions of the Prime Minister.