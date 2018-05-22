PM instructs officials to prepare for emergency flood relief

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has advised the three armed forces to be on alert to provide necessary relief as possibility of major floods is looming with torrential downpours lashing across the island.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held a special discussion at Temple Trees Monday to take immediate action to provide relief to people affected by floods and disaster situations.

At the discussion, the Director General of the Disaster Management Center Dr. S.S. Amalanadan explained the current situation, while Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs A.A.N. Silva explained the measures taken by the relevant officials to provide relief to the affected public.

The Prime Minister while instructing to keep the three armed forces on alert as a major flood situation can arise, requested the people’s representatives of Provincial Councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas to take the lead in disaster relief work cooperating with Government Agents and Divisional Secretaries.