PM calls for more women participation in businesses to achieve economic growth

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said more women participation in businesses should be encouraged to achieve the economic growth of the country.

Addressing a summit held in Colombo Wednesday on empowering women entrepreneurship, the Premier said South Asia has become the fastest growing region in the world today and the contribution made by women to the national economies of the south Asian countries is utmost significant.

“Women’s participation is essential for the economic growth,” the Premier said. “To continue this growth women’s participation and international cooperation should be increased,” he added.

The Premier, observing that today the women’s participation in the region is low and opportunity for women and women’s participation in the space of economy is at a very low level, said in order for the region to grow economically, the women participation should be increased at least five fold from today’s state.

He said there is a tendency of more women coming forward as entrepreneurs in many South Asian countries and Sri Lanka should also study this pattern and follow the policies of these countries.