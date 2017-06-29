PM calls for formulating strict laws to curb illicit drug abuse

Sri Lanka has become a major transit in global illicit drug trafficking and this has paved the way to increased levels of drug consumption in our country, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the BMICH, Colombo recently, the Premier said the government has recognized the importance of combating the detrimental threats posed by illegal drugs trade – since it is also unavoidably linked with violence, organized crime and even connected with terrorist activities.

“Drug use has increased in Sri Lanka and has spread even to rural parts of the country. This is a menace,” the Prime Minister said adding that people have turned a blind eye to the problem.

The Prime Minister said effective measures are being enforced to eradicate drug menace in the country by formulating anti – drug policies, creating public awareness and implementing laws.

“When implementing laws the Police, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and the Police Special Task Force must work together. There is an urgent need to pay close attention on laws related to this field and to reform the Constitution,” the Premier said.