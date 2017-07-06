PM assures to find a lasting solution to waste disposal problem

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today assured that the government will find a lasting solution to the country’s waste management problem.

Answering a question raised by Parliamentarian Bimal Ratnayake in parliament today the Prime Minister said the government will not give up the responsibility of solid waste management and will find a long-term solution to the problem. Meanwhile, short term solutions have already been introduced to ease this problem in large cities, he said.

He said a committee comprising the local authorities, police and security forces and professors of the Moratuwa University has been appointed to study the problem and find solutions to dispose the solid waste. Compost fertilizer manufacturing machines will be installed throughout the island and the government has also focused attention to generate electricity by using garbage, he added.

He said the local authorities have been given instructions to devise waste disposal and management measures appropriate for their respective localities and resources needed for those measures have been approved.

He said garbage from Colombo, Dehiwala and Kolonnawa could be disposed at Aruwakkaru in Puttalam for twenty years and that the recycling of garbage at Muthurajawela would be expanded soon.

The Prime Minister said measures have been taken with the assistance of private sector to recycle the non-degradable waste.