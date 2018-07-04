PM asks President to temporarily remove Vijayakala

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has requested President Maithripala Sirisena to temporarily remove State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran from her ministerial portfolio until inquiries are completed.

An investigation is being carried out regarding certain controversial comments made by the State Minister regarding the now defunct LTTE, during an event in Jaffna yesterday

Several MPs from both sides today requested the Speaker of Parliament to relieve State Maheswaran from her post as an MP.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya informed Parliament that an inquiry will be carried out with regard to the statement and an appropriate decision will be taken afterwards.

Leader of the House, Lakshman Kiriella, also stated that the United National Party (UNP) will be conducting a disciplinary inquiry regarding the State Minister’s speech.