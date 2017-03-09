PM announces formulation of new tax gathering mechanism

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament yesterday that the government was preparing a new mechanism for tax collection and the country had yet to settle a massive outstanding loan between 2017 and 2020.

Responding to a query raised by UNP MP S. M. Marikkar during ‘Ask the Prime Minister’ session, the Prime Minister said: "Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa held a snap presidential election as he was not in a position to settle the loans. His plan was to increase the prices of goods after the election and resort to coercive methods to suppress the masses as his government had done at Rathupaswala people. However, people defeated him.