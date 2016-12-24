PM agrees to amend the Development (Special Provisions) Bill

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today met with the chief ministers of several provinces to enlighten them on the provisions in the Development (Special Provisions) Bill which is opposed by all nine provincial councils in the country.

During a discussion with Chief Ministers of the Southern, Western, Eastern and the Uva Provincial Councils at the Temple Trees today the Prime Minister explained that the Development (Special Provisions) Bill will not take subjects of Provincial Councils under the Central Government but actively involve Provincial Councils in the government's development program.

The Chief Ministers present at the meeting have commended the Prime Minister's initiative to involve the Provincial Councils in development initiatives and informed the Premier that they will discuss the issue with all Chief Ministers in order to formulate a proposal.

Following discussions the Premier has agreed to amend the draft Development (Special Provisions) Bill considering the chief ministers' proposals, Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal de Silva has said.