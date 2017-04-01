PM orders JO be provided with all facilities for May Day rally

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has ordered that the Joint Opposition (JO) be provided with all necessary facilities to hold its May Day rally led by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Galle Face Green.

The Prime Minister has instructed his officials to ensure that the entire Galle Face Green is made available, if necessary, with security, drinking water, mobile toilets and other facilities provided to make the JO’s May Day rally a success, according to the PM’s office.

The Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Law and Order and Southern Development to provide the required number of policemen required by the JO for the protection of leaders attending their rally without any road leading to the Galle Face Green being closed.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has further instructed top police officials to meet JO leaders and inquire what is required to make their May Day event a success.