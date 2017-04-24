Plans afoot to develop Kandy

Share ! tweet







The government had prepared a comprehensive development plan for Kandy and it would funded by foreign agencies, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Friday (21) in Kandy.

After paying homage to the sacred tooth relic and calling on the prelates of Malwatte and Asgiriya, the Prime Minister, addressed the media. He said plans were afoot to usher in unprecedented development education, health and tourism sectors in Kandy besides infrastructural development in the hill capital.

A Singaporean firm had consented to invest in development of Trincomalee. India and Japan would fund two more power plants in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe told the media.

In answer to media queries on the garbage dump at Meetotamulla the PM said that a report prepared by the Japanese team of experts on the Meethotamulla tragedy would be handed over in about a week.

The PM said the garbage problem was not limited to Colombo. It was everywhere as was the experience of people living in Kandy, Matara, Galle, Kurunegala and many other urban centres.