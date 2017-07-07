Piyasena allowed to become respondent in Geetha’s case

The Supreme Court today decided to allow former Minister Piyasena Gamage to become a respondent in the case filed with regard to Geetha Kumarasinghe being disqualified from holding a seat in parliament.

The approval was granted by the three-member judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Priyasad Dep, after considering a motion submitted by Piyasena Gamage.

In May, the Court of Appeal ruled that Kumarasinghe is disqualified to be a Member of Parliament as she is a holder of dual-citizenship.

However, the actress-turned-politician filed a special appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal.