Pirith chanting to pray for rains in the east

A Pirith chanting and an offering to gods has taken place in front of the D.S. Senanayake statue near Inginiyagala tank to pray for rains in the drought-hit eastern province.

The offering to gods took place in the night of April 08, followed by the Pirith chanting until the next morning by Buddhist monks from temples in Ampara district.

The activity concluded with the giving of alms to the Maha Sangha.

Minister Daya Gamage, Ampara government agent Thusitha P. Wanigasinghe, state officials and members of the farming community participated.

