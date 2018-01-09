Pipe case against Keheliya on Jan. 26

Chief Magistrate of Colombo Lal Ranasingha Bandara yesterday fixed for trial on January 26, an alleged misuse of money belonging to the Sri Lanka, Rupavahini Corporation, by former Media Minister, Keheliya Rambukwella, former SLRC Chairman Wimalasena Rubasinghe and former SLRC Managing Director, Chandrapala Liyanage.

They are suspected of having misused Rs. 990,000 in the run-up to the last presidential election to purchase GI pipes.

The complainant is the permanent Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery and corruption.

The prosecution witnesses are to be summoned to be present in Court on that day