Pillayan further remanded until January 23

Former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who was arrested in connection with the murder of ex-MP Joseph Pararajasingham, has been further remanded until January 23.

The bail application filed on behalf of the defendant was rejected by the Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court, when the case was taken up on Monday.



Pillayan was arrested on October 11, 2015 when he arrived at the CID to give a statement in connection with the assassination of the late Tamil politician, who was shot dead on Christmas Eve in 2005. A gunman opened fire on TNA MP Pararajasingham after he received communion at St Mary’s church in Batticaloa, killing him and injuring eight others including his wife.