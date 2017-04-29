Pillayan further remanded

Share ! tweet







Court extended the remand of the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who is in remand over the killing of a Tamil parliamentarian.

Batticaloa Magistrate M Ganesharaja remanded the former Chief Minister and three other suspects until 12th May when the case was taken up for hearing today.

The CID arrested Pillayan on October 11, 2015 when he arrived at the CID office in Colombo to give a statement over the killing of former Batticaloa district Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham. The court has extended his remand for the 37th time today.

The other three suspects are former TMVP national coordinator and Eastern provincial councilor Edwin Silwa Krishnanantharaja, K. Kanaganayagam and Army intelligence officer M. Kaleel.

Pararajasingham was killed by unidentified gunmen when he was attending a Christmas midnight mass at St Mary's church in Batticaloa on December 25, 2005.