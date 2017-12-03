Pilgrimages to Sri Pada begins

The annual season to visit Sri Pada, the most sacred mountain in Sri Lanka, begins tomorrow, the Unduwap Poya Day. The annual season starts from full moon (Poya Day) of December and end on the Vesak Poya Day, full moon of May.

All the arrangements for the season have been made and sacred relics will be brought to the top of the Peak tonight, said, Chief Incumbent of Sri Padasthanaya, Venerable Bengamuve Dhammadinna Thero of the Sri Pada Temple.

A series of religious ceremonies were held at the Raja Maha Viharaya of Galpoththavela, Pelmadulla in Ratnapura and a procession from the temple to bring the sacred relics, sacred objects and the statue of deity Sumana Saman shrines to the peak commenced this morning at an auspicious time.

Three processions from Balangoda Road, Sri Palabaddala Road and Hatton Road are expected to reach the upper precincts of Sri Pada tomorrow early morning.

Minister of Buddha Sasana Gamini Jayawickrema Perera, Deputy Minister Karunaratne Paranavithana and Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayake were present at the commencement of the procession.

Sri Pada, also known as Adam’s Peak has been proclaimed as a world heritage site by the UNESCO.