Pictorial warning on cigarette pack to be further simplified

26 mins ago

Steps will be taken to further simplify pictorial warnings on cigarette packets the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA) announced.

Chairman of NATA Dr. Palitha Abeykoon said the proposal has already been submitted to the cabinet.

“Although there was a drop in the cigarette consumption, statistics show that about 200,000 people are smoking daily” Dr. Abeykoon said.

Further speaking he said there is a need to formulate a policy decision on the matter to conduct a national discussion for Tobacco and alcohol prevention.

