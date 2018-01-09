Pharmacy licence renewal fee reduced

The All Island Private Pharmacy Owners Association (AIPPOA) yesterday thanked Health Minister, Dr Rajitha Senaratne for issuing the much-delayed gazette to reduce the licence renewal fees which had been hiked by the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) in June last year.

AIPPOA Chairman, Dinesh Gankanda said that the licence renewal fee for wholesale pharmacies had been brought down from Rs.43,000 to Rs. 10,000 plus VAT. Licence renewal fees for retail pharmacies had been reduced to Rs. 7,500 from Rs. 18,000 plus VAT.

He said that the licence renewal for transportation had not seen much of a decrease. Currently, it cost approximately 30 US dollars plus VAT.

Gankanda observed that the Health Minister had been complied as a token of gratitude to the support extended by the union when the price of medicines had been reduced in 2016.

The AIPPOA supported Minister Senaratne at the time despite the severe opposition shown by the drug companies and importers.