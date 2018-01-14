Pettah Police OIC transferred after youth hangs himself in police cell

The Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Pettah Police Station has been transferred with immediate effect after a teenage suspect committed suicide in the police cell.

On the advice of the Inspector General of Police, the National Police Commission has transferred the officer as the OIC of Batticaloa Police.

Pettah police arrested the 17-year-old suspect last Wednesday night on the charge of possessing marijuana (ganja). The teenager was found dead by hanging himself with his clothes on early Thursday morning.

The deceased was a resident of the Kirimanagama area in Haputale.

A special investigation was conducted on the instructions of an Assistant Superintendent of Police. The National Police Commission said the OIC of the Pettah police station was transferred according to the injury.