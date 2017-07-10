Petroleum workers to decide on strike next Friday

State petroleum sector trade unions will meet next Friday (July 14) to decide on an indefinite strike to pressure the government not to go ahead with Trincomalee oil tank farm deal with India.

A senior trade union spokesman told told media that they had put off their decision to later this week following talks with Petroleum Resources Development Minister Arjuna Ranatunga.

The spokesman said that they unions had first resolved to decide on trade union action last Friday.

The trade union collective delayed the planned strike as Minister Ranatunga had promised to arrange for them to meet President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe soon, the spokesman said.

All relevant documents pertaining to the Trincomalee deal and other matters of national importance had been handed over to Minister Ranatunga to be submitted to the President and the Prime Minister, the spokesman said. They had received an assurance from Minister Ranatunga that he wouldn’t endorse any wrong decision taken by this government, he added.