Petroleum Collective resort to trade union action

Trade union action will be taken in near future against the plans to transfer ownership of the Trincomalee oil storage facility to foreign companies, the Petroleum Trade Union Collective said.

The Convener of the Petroleum Trade Union Collective, D. J. Rajakaruna stated that the executive committee of the Collective would be gathering next week to discuss the potential trade union action.

He further stated that a report had been submitted to the Minister concerned, urging him to take necessary measures to provide solutions to the issues in question.