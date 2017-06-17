Home / HEALTH / Petroleum Collective resort to trade union action

Petroleum Collective resort to trade union action

neo 14 hours ago HEALTH Leave a comment 40 Views

Trade union action will be taken in near future against the plans to transfer ownership of the Trincomalee oil storage facility to foreign companies, the Petroleum Trade Union Collective said.

The Convener of the Petroleum Trade Union Collective, D. J. Rajakaruna stated that the executive committee of the Collective would be gathering next week to discuss the potential trade union action.

He further stated that a report had been submitted to the Minister concerned, urging him to take necessary measures to provide solutions to the issues in question.

 

About neo

Check Also

Monthly allowance paid to kidney patients increased

The President has advised to increase the monthly allowance paid to kidney patients by Rs.2000. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved