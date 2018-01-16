Home / POLITICS / Petitions on nomination list rejections to be taken up on Friday

The petitions on the rejection of nomination lists for 14 Local Government institutions including the Maharagama Urban Council will be taken up for hearing by the Court of Appeal on Friday (January 19).

The petitions were taken up for consideration before a judge bench comprising the President of the Appeals Court Preethi Padman Surasena and Judge Shiran Gunaratne on Tuesday (16).

Deputy Solicitor General Arjuna Obeysekara, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General’s Department, informed the court that when considering the nature of the petitions they can be categorized into three sections.

 

