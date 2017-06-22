Petition filed by Ven. Gnanasara Thero retracted

The Fundamental Rights petition submitted by Ven. Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero presented to the Supreme Court has been retracted by Ven. Gnanasara Thero.

The petition was filed by Ven. Gnanasara Thero requesting the Police Organized Crimes Division to not arrest him, as they had been planning on doing do previously.

The presidential lawyer representing Ven. Gnanasara Thero, Tirantha Walaliyadda stated that the outcome expected from the petition had already been achieved, and that the petition was no longer required, and hence was retracted today (22).