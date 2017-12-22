Petition filed against SLPP Maharagama nomination rejection

Seven candidates of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court against the rejection of the party’s nomination list for the Maharagama Urban Council.

The Chairman of the Elections Commission, its members, the Maharagama Returning Officer and the secretaries of the JVP, UNP and SLFP have been named as respondents in the case.

The petitioners say that although the nomination list was rejected one the grounds that the gender of one of the female candidates was listed as male, the Returning Officer had the opportunity to study the matter and take a decision.

The petition claims that the rejection of the nomination list has resulted in a serious injustice and therefore requests the Supreme Court to issue an order to the Elections Commission to accept the rejected nomination list.

The petition also requests the court to issue a stay order preventing the election for the Maharama Urban Council from being held until a verdict is delivered on the petition.