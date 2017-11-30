Petition against LG delimitation Gazette withdrawn

The Court of Appeal today dissolved the stay order issued against the implementation of the Gazette notification on Local Government delimitation after the petition filed against it was withdrawn by the petitioners.

A stay order had been issued preventing the implementation of the Gazette notification, when the petition seeking to invalidate the Gazette notification issued on the Demarcation of wards of Local Authorities was taken up by the Appeals Court on November 22.

This had put the forthcoming Local Government elections in jeopardy while the Elections Commission had decided to hold elections for 93 Local Government bodies, which have no legal dispute.

However, the Minister of Provincial Council and Local Government Faiszer Musthapha informed the Parliament today that the six petitioners who had challenged the Gazette notification have undertaken to withdraw their petition.