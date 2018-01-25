PET scanner for Maharagama Cancer Hospital arrives

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne says the PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scanner purchased for the Maharagama Apeksha Cancer Hospital has been brought to the country by air freight.

The PET Scanner was purchased from German company Siemens, a world leader in medical technology for Rs. 202 million.

The Fight Cancer Team, part of the Kadijah Foundation raised over Rs. 250 million in less than 100 days to buy the PET scanner for the Maharagama Cancer Hospital.

A PET scan is considered the standard to detect many types of cancer and the scanner is capable of accurately detecting cancers in the whole body.

PET scanners are available at few private hospitals in Sri Lanka but the scans are expensive costing around Rs.150,000 for one scan and most patients need to undergo many scans during the course of treatment.

The PET scanner is expected to perform 100 scans a month and the authorities have taken measures to install the scanner at the Apeksha Hospital and begin operations from April this year.