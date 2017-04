Share ! tweet







One person was wounded and hospitalised following a shooting incident in Katugasthara, Gampaha.

Police said that an unidentified gunman in a car had opened fire at a jeep with three persons inside and that one of them was hit by a bullet. He has been admitted to the Gampaha Hospital.

A special police team is conducting investigations to apprehend the suspect, who had immediately fled the scene after the shooting.