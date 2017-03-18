Permits of fishermen killing dolphins to be cancelled

Share ! tweet







Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the Director General of Fisheries Department to terminate the permit of the beach seine operator involved in killing twelve dolphins.

Minister Amaraweera has ordered the Director to carry out further investigations into the case, according to the Ministry.

Last Thursday (09), Police Crime Prevention Unit of Trincomalee, acting on a tip-off, arrested nine fishermen alleged to have killed twelve dolphins. The suspects were nabbed when they were towing the dead dolphins, trapped in the seine nets connected to their craft.

However soon-after the incident was reported, the government ordered a crackdown on the wanton killing of dolphins and whale hunting.

In October last year, too, Minister Amaraweera asked Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard to be on alert as regards dolphin hunters.