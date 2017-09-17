PC polls to be held under Electorate system – President

President Maithripala Sirisena has declared that the upcoming Provincial Council Polls will be held under the Electorate system and that the same system will be introduced for the General Election as well.

The Presidet’s Media Division reports that the President informed several Provincial Council members and SLFP parliamentarians of the above when they visited him at his residence yesterday (16).

The President stated that this decision was arrived at to eradicate the train of thought that politicians utilized the Preferential voting system to fulfil their personal agendas instead of working towards the betterment of the country.

It was also mentioned that the President saw this as a victory of the people who strived for political lucidity and that he will implement this decision despite obstructions brought forward by several political parties.