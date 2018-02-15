PC polls in September?

The Election Commission hopes that the Provincial Council election can be held in September this year, head of the Election Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya says.

Addressing the media yesterday Deshapriya said: “However, the system under which the election can be held might depend on the verdict of a case currently being heard in the Court of Appeal.”

Deshapriya said the Commission was planning to register differently-abled voters soon in a bid to ensure their voting rights. According to the 2012 census 8.7% of people have some form of disability and 5.4% of them are in 15-29 age group.

“The commission receives thousands of calls and text message from differently-abled voters who are deprived of their right to vote. We must ensure that there are regulations and systems in place which can make voting easier for them.”