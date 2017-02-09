Passport fraud case against Shashi fixed for trial in May

The court fixed the case filed against Shashi Weerawansa wife of former minister and the Leader of National Freedom Front (NFF), MP Wimal Weerawansa for trial on three days in May.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara today fixed the case filed against Shashi Weerawansa for trial on May 25, 30 and 31 and summoned three witnesses for the inquiry to appear on trial dates.

Shashi Weerawansa is accused of using falsified documents to obtain a passport.

Sashi Weerawansa is alleged to have obtained diplomatic and general passports by submitting birth certificates with forged names and dates of birth. She had applied for a diplomatic passport in 2010 by submitting false personal information which was different to what appears in her previous normal passport that expired on May 24, 2009.