Party leaders’ meeting attended by PM to discuss further delay in polls today

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday announced that a party leaders’ meeting would be held today with the participation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss the further delay of local government polls.

The Speaker made this remark, responding to queries raised by several UNP parliamentarians.

UNP MP Heshan Vithanage said that the UNP back bench parliamentarians were against the polls getting delayed.

Leader of the House and Higher Education and Highways Minister Lakshman Kiriella said the delay was due to a Court Order. The parliament could not challenge it according to the wishes of parliamentarians, he added.

UNP Parliamentarian S.M Marikkara said: “People think that LG polls getting delayed due to a collective effort of all of us. If there is any problem of holding the election, it can be done according to the previous Gazette Notification.”