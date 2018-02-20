Parties to be officially notified of number of members elected to local councils soon

Additional Commissioner of Election M. M. Mohamed has said that measures are being taken to officially notify yesterday (19) the political parties of the number of members elected to Local Government bodies from the respective party.

In addition the number of female members elected to Local Government bodies from each party will be counted and notified to the respective parties within this week, the official said.

Therefore there is the possibility that the date for constituting Local Government Institutions could get postponed although scheduled for March 6, he said.

Accordingly, the names of the councilors appointed from the list should be provided to the Election Commission by the party general secretaries, on dates to be notified in the future, the Additional Commissioner said.

Since the names of the members appointed by the additional list should also be included when the list of the councilors who won the election at divisional level is gazetted, the Commission will in writing inform the respective parties promptly of the number of councilors who will be appointed from the list, the official said.